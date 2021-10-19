Most read
Marshall Greek Activity Paused Following COVID Spike
According to university officials, the decision was made in an abundance of caution to protect both the Marshall and Huntington communities. Contact tracing is currently underway. The university’s most up-to-date information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard at http://www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/dashboard.
Marshall University’s Director of Safety and Environmental Tracy Smith said all Greek members who are not vaccinated and were exposed to a positive will be quarantined for 10 days.
“In addition to the quarantines and isolation of positives, we will be testing everyone who was exposed,” Smith said in a University-issued press release. “Additionally, we will be testing all members regardless of vaccine status each week for the next three weeks. Overall, our students have done a wonderful job keeping healthy and safe this semester; it’s unfortunate, but this decision is in the best interest of our community.”