Cabell County Schools Continues to Require Masks for Students, Staff and Visitors

After a recent downturn in COVID-19 cases, administrators with Cabell County Schools have been monitoring the state DHHR COVID-19 Data Dashboard and County Alert Map to determine if a change in mask protocol was warranted. However, increases in Cabell County’s infection and positivity rates reported today have put any change to mask requirements on hold. The requirement to wear masks at all district facilities continues.

At their meeting September 2, 2021, the Cabell County Board of Education unanimously approved a universal masking protocol for all staff, visitors, and students in grades Pre-K through grade twelve. The protocol stated, “If Cabell County is designated green, yellow or gold on the WV DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) map for a period of not less than five days, the use of a face mask for K-12 and adult program students and staff is not required but is strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals.”

Cabell County had been steadily trending toward green according to the DHHR COVID-19 map, but with reported upticks today in both infection (red) and percent positivity (orange) rates, DHHR has moved the county back to an orange status.

“We are all anxious to return to more normal state when face masks aren’t required, but positive COVID-19 cases in our county continue to persist,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “We are hopeful for a sustained trend of improvement, but that can only occur if we remain vigilant and continue the safety measures in place, at least for now.”

Dr. Saxe says he is optimistic that coming vaccination availability for children under twelve and continued vaccination acceptance by currently eligible student and adult populations will also result in an decreased number of cases identified within the school community.

“We still have many children and a large number of adults who are unvaccinated.” adds Dr. Saxe. “While it is a personal decision to get vaccinated if eligible, I strongly encourage all of those who are eligible to do so. Measures like receiving the vaccine when eligible and wearing face masks are largely in place to protect our most vulnerable sons and daughters, friends and neighbors. This is not forever and there are brighter days ahead. We so appreciate all the members of our school family who have been working so hard to keep our schools open and one another healthy during this global pandemic.”