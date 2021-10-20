HOME – A Musical Celebration of Huntington Debuts at The Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, WV - HOME - A new musical, conceived by Adam Dalton, will premiere at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Friday, November 5 at 7:30 pm. Featuring over 50 musicians (including the talented Marshall University Wind Symphony), the musical will celebrate Huntington’s 150th Birthday. With a story written by Clint McElroy and directed by Jack Cirillo, the musical will explore themes of “home” and the unique spirit of the Huntington community.

“Home is a happy place with those we love, and I have been fortunate to call Huntington home for the last eight years. The Marshall Wind Symphony and I are so excited to present ‘Home: A Celebration of Huntington’ as part of the Marshall Artists Series,” said Adam Dalton, Director of Bands and Associate professor at Marshall University. “This will be a concert unlike any other as we use music to celebrate the history of our great city and dream about our future.”

“Home, what a perfect celebration of town and gown as Marshall University’s Marshall Artists Series observes its 85th anniversary by showcasing our scholar’s talents to honor our city’s heritage,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “We are so excited for the debut of this l new musical celebrating Huntington.”

With collaborations across Marshall University and the Huntington community, HOME will tell the story of Collis P. Huntington as he made this part of America his home. The local band is comprised of a vocalist, guitarist, and cellist, and their folky take on modern music. The audience can look forward to being guided through a story by narrations, music, projected photography, and videos along with guest artist appearances such as Cypress and Jim Stevenson who has written for professional orchestras and ballets around the world.

Together this commissioned work speaks to the importance of both the railroad and river in building the strong community we know today. The Marshall Artists Series is pleased to help bring this concert to the Keith Albee stage and invites the people of Huntington to celebrate all we have accomplished in our 150-year history.

General admission tickets are $30.57. To purchase tickets or for more information call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com. Marshall Artists Series patrons will receive early entry into the theatre. Early entry begins at 6:30 pm. Masks must be worn at all times except when consuming food or beverages.