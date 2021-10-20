Marshall’s Artists, Scholars, and Innovators lecture series to feature Narman, Goel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Artists, Scholars, and Innovators lecture series, hosted by the Center for Teaching and Learning, will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, with a virtual lecture by Dr. Husnu Narman, titled “Internet of Things.”

Narman is an assistant professor in the department of computer sciences and electrical engineering and junior recipient of the 2020-21 Marshall University Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award. He will describe three of his Internet of Things (IoT) works and their possible effects on our lives. These include an Advanced Learning Technologies Tool to increase access to learning technologies, an Enhanced Ride Sharing Model to generate more flexible tracking and strategic vehicle sharing approaches, and an Oral Therapeutic Tool which can collect real-time data about functions in the oral cavity relating to eating, drinking, and speaking.

The fall series continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, with a virtual lecture by Dr. Dawn Goel titled “Physician Bias, Patient Gender, and Recommendations for Knee Arthritis.”

Goel, associate professor in the department of psychology and the 2019-2020 Marshall University Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award, Senior Recipient for Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Education and Business. She will discuss interdisciplinary research that experimentally investigated the potential impact of physician implicit bias and beliefs in benevolent sexism on recommendations for patients with osteoarthritis.

The virtual lectures will take place via Zoom and are free and open to the public. Visit http://www.marshall.edu/ctl/artists-scholars-innovators-lecture-series to join the event. For more information about the Artists, Scholars, and Innovators lecture series, please contact the Center for Teaching and Learning by e-mail at ctl@marshall.edu.