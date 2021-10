Marquee Pullman's Friday "Dune" Debut; "Vertigo" Flashback

DUNE

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

RON'S GONE WRONG

Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.'

Huntington, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, ZendayaDenis VilleneuveAnimation1 hr. 47 min.Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas BarbuscaAlessandro Carloni, J.P. VineHorror1 hr. 45 min.Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael HallDavid Gordon GreenDrama2 hr. 33 min.Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Marton Csokas, Ben AffleckRidley ScottAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 43 min.Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Lashana LynchCary Joji FukunagaDrama/Suspense1 hr. 47 min.Thanet Natisri, Jim Warny, Mikko Paasi, John VolanthenElizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy ChinAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Woody HarrelsonAndy SerkisAnimation1 hr. 33 min.Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader, Javon "Wanna" WaltonGreg Tiernan, Conrad VernonDrama/Western/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 44 min.Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minet, Dwight YoakamClint EastwoodAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Tim Roth, Dallas Liu, Benedict Wong, Florian MunteanuDestin Daniel CrettonHorror1 hr. 31 min.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman DomingoNia DaCostaAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 55 min.Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika WaititiShawn LevySuspense/Thriller, Horror1 hr. 28 min.Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito OliveroAdam Robitel