Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys Recognized by Best Laywers®

Huntington, W.Va., Twelve lawyers from Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC were included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. First published in 1981, Best Lawyers is renowned and respected for its reliable and thorough publications of legal expertise.

Since it’s first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers has earned the reputation for being a source of the most reliable, unbiased legal referrals anywhere in the last four decades. The comprehensive guides they publish are globally recognized, as the peer-reviewed listings are published in almost 75 countries around the world. The 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (2022) encompasses more than 66,000 lawyers in 174 practicing areas in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and listings are based on more than 10 million evaluations from their peers.

Jenkins Fenstermaker would like to congratulate the following lawyers named in the 2022 The Best

Lawyers in America® list:

· Jason Bowles – Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Huntington, W.V., named in “Ones to Watch” list

· Allison J. Farrell – Oil and Gas Law, Morgantown, W.V., named in “Lawyer of the Year”

· Stephen J. Golder – Real Estate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Corporate Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Huntington, W.V.

· Lee Murray Hall – Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation, Huntington, W.V.

· James W. “Mac” Heslep – Workers' Compensation Law - Employers, Morgantown, W.V.

· Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris - Health Care Law, Litigation - ERISA, Employment Law - Management, Huntington, W.V.

· Brian S. Lindsay – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants, Huntington, W.V.

· Thomas E. Scarr – Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation - ERISA, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Litigation - Construction, Employment Law – Management, Criminal Defense – White Collar, Huntington, W.V.

· Robert H. “Bo” Sweeney – Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Construction, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants, Huntington, W.V.

· Barry M. Taylor – Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants, Huntington, W.V., named “Lawyer of the Year”

· Steven K. Wellman – Workers' Compensation Law - Employers, Huntington, W.V.