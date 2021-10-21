Most read
Oct. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1721
|10/20/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1722
|10/20/2021
|Left of Center; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04884
|10/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|VHPD21-04883
|10/20/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04882
|10/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04881
|10/20/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1718
|10/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04880
|10/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|MPD21-0343
|10/20/2021
|No Insurance; No Seatbelt ; SRL (Misc)
|Closed
|VHPD21-04878
|10/20/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-04889
|10/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04877
|10/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1717
|10/20/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CHPD21-04879
|10/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04879
|10/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|VHPD21-04876
|10/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-04875
|10/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04874
|10/20/2021
|Lost or Stolen Registration
|Closed
|CCSO21-1716
|10/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04873
|10/20/2021
|Battery; runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-04872
|10/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04870
|10/20/2021
|B & E Auto; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-04871
|10/20/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-04869
|10/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1715
|10/20/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1714
|10/20/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04868
|10/20/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Open