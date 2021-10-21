Oct. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, October 21, 2021 - 12:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1721 10/20/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1722 10/20/2021 Left of Center; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04884 10/20/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
VHPD21-04883 10/20/2021 Fleeing in vehicle; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04882 10/20/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04881 10/20/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-1718 10/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04880 10/20/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
MPD21-0343 10/20/2021 No Insurance; No Seatbelt ; SRL (Misc) Closed
VHPD21-04878 10/20/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-04889 10/20/2021   Open
HPD21-04877 10/20/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1717 10/20/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CHPD21-04879 10/20/2021   Open
HPD21-04879 10/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
VHPD21-04876 10/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-04875 10/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04874 10/20/2021 Lost or Stolen Registration Closed
CCSO21-1716 10/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04873 10/20/2021 Battery; runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-04872 10/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04870 10/20/2021 B & E Auto; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony Closed
HPD21-04871 10/20/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-04869 10/20/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-1715 10/20/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1714 10/20/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04868 10/20/2021 Domestic Assault Open
