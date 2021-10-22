Oct. 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, October 22, 2021 - 10:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04904 10/21/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04901 10/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04903 10/21/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Tresspassing Open
CCSO21-1726 10/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1725 10/21/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
VHPD21-04902 10/21/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04900 10/21/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04899 10/21/2021 Deceased Person Open
VHPD21-04898 10/21/2021 No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
MPD21-0344 10/21/2021 Speeding; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04896 10/21/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04895 10/21/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-04894 10/21/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04893 10/21/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04892 10/21/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04890 10/21/2021 Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child Open
HPD21-04891 10/21/2021 B & E; B & E Auto Open
HPD21-04888 10/21/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04887 10/21/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1723 10/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04886 10/21/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04885 10/20/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
