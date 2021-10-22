Most read
Oct. 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04904
|10/21/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04901
|10/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04903
|10/21/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Tresspassing
|Open
|CCSO21-1726
|10/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1725
|10/21/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|VHPD21-04902
|10/21/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04900
|10/21/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04899
|10/21/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|VHPD21-04898
|10/21/2021
|No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|MPD21-0344
|10/21/2021
|Speeding; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04896
|10/21/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04895
|10/21/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|VHPD21-04897
|10/21/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04894
|10/21/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04893
|10/21/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04892
|10/21/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04890
|10/21/2021
|Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
|Open
|CCSO21-1724
|10/21/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04891
|10/21/2021
|B & E; B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04888
|10/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04887
|10/21/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1723
|10/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04886
|10/21/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04885
|10/20/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed