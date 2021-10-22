Oct. 25 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 1659 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-73 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2022 FORD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY AWD PATROL VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-74 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5) WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-75 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIVE (5) HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-76 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JENNIFER WHEELER TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment