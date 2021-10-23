Most read
Oct. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1739
|10/22/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04923
|10/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1738
|10/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04921
|10/22/2021
|Battery; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04924
|10/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1737
|10/22/2021
|Assault; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04922
|10/22/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04920
|10/22/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|CCSO21-1736
|10/22/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04919
|10/22/2021
|B & E; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04918
|10/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1733
|10/22/2021
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1731
|10/22/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04917
|10/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04913
|10/22/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury
|Open
|CCSO21-1735
|10/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1730
|10/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04912
|10/22/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|HPD21-04914
|10/22/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04916
|10/22/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Open
|CCSOj21-1732
|10/22/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-04910
|10/22/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1729
|10/22/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04908
|10/22/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04909
|10/22/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1728
|10/22/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04907
|10/21/2021
|DUI less than .150; No Proof of Insurance; Obey Traffic Control Device (Includes: Red Light/Crossing Center Line)
|Closed
|HPD21-04906
|10/21/2021
|Assisting Outside Agency
|Closed
|HPD21-04905
|10/21/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Open Container; TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1727
|10/21/2021
|Information Report
|Closed