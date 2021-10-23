Oct. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

CCSO21-1739 10/22/2021 Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04923 10/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1738 10/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-04921 10/22/2021 Battery; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-04924 10/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1737 10/22/2021 Assault; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-04922 10/22/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-04920 10/22/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open

CCSO21-1736 10/22/2021 Closed

HPD21-04919 10/22/2021 B & E; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04918 10/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1733 10/22/2021 Closed

CCSOj21-1731 10/22/2021 Closed

HPD21-04917 10/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

HPD21-04913 10/22/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury Open

CCSO21-1735 10/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

CCSO21-1730 10/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04912 10/22/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open

HPD21-04914 10/22/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-04916 10/22/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Open

CCSOj21-1732 10/22/2021 Closed

VHPD21-04910 10/22/2021 Open

CCSO21-1729 10/22/2021 Open

HPD21-04908 10/22/2021 Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04909 10/22/2021 Open

CCSO21-1728 10/22/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Tresspassing Closed

HPD21-04907 10/21/2021 DUI less than .150; No Proof of Insurance; Obey Traffic Control Device (Includes: Red Light/Crossing Center Line) Closed

HPD21-04906 10/21/2021 Assisting Outside Agency Closed

HPD21-04905 10/21/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Open Container; TRESPASS Closed