OPINION: John Miltimore - Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade On ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ as Chappelle Netflix Controversy Heats Up
On Tuesday, during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 37-year-old quarterback elaborated on why he didn’t feel the need to apologize.
“Back when I first got into the league and I grew up watching it, I feel like trash talk was a little more normalized. You didn’t have to apologize if you said something to offend a few people,” Rodgers said. “If you don’t like it, that’s fine. That’s your prerogative.”
Rodgers then made it clear he isn’t a fan of the larger societal trend of silencing or canceling people who speak their mind on issues.
“There is this culture that exists that gets off, I think, on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through cancelation or demeaning comments,” Rodgers said. “I stand behind what I do. I like to speak the truth. I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”
Read more at FEE Daily.
Miltimore is managing editor of FEE.org, the Website of The Foundation for Economic Education.