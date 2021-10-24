OPINION: John Miltimore - Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade On ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ as Chappelle Netflix Controversy Heats Up

Some didn’t care for Rodgers' celebration, but the three-time MVP quarterback—whose record against Chicago improved to 22-5—explained after the game he was responding to Bears fans in the stands who were giving him “the bird.”

"All my f---ing life, I own you," Rodgers shouted to Bears fans . "I still own you. I still own you."

On Tuesday, during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 37-year-old quarterback elaborated on why he didn’t feel the need to apologize.

“Back when I first got into the league and I grew up watching it, I feel like trash talk was a little more normalized. You didn’t have to apologize if you said something to offend a few people,” Rodgers said. “If you don’t like it, that’s fine. That’s your prerogative.”

Rodgers then made it clear he isn’t a fan of the larger societal trend of silencing or canceling people who speak their mind on issues.

“There is this culture that exists that gets off, I think, on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through cancelation or demeaning comments,” Rodgers said. “I stand behind what I do. I like to speak the truth. I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”

