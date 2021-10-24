Oct. 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, October 24, 2021 - 12:55

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04936 10/23/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1744 10/23/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04935 10/23/2021 Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04934 10/23/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer Closed
CCSO21-1742 10/23/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-04933 10/23/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1741 10/23/2021   Open
HPD21-04932 10/23/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1743 10/23/2021 Obstructing officer; recovered stolen auto Closed
HPD21-04931 10/23/2021 Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
HPD21-04930 10/23/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-04929 10/23/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04928 10/23/2021 Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-04927 10/23/2021 Brandishing; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Closed
CCSO21-1740 10/23/2021 No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-04926 10/23/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04925 10/23/2021 Information Report Open

 