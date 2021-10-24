Most read
Oct. 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04936
|10/23/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1744
|10/23/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04935
|10/23/2021
|Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04934
|10/23/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSO21-1742
|10/23/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04933
|10/23/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1741
|10/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04932
|10/23/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1743
|10/23/2021
|Obstructing officer; recovered stolen auto
|Closed
|HPD21-04931
|10/23/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|HPD21-04930
|10/23/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-04929
|10/23/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04928
|10/23/2021
|Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-04927
|10/23/2021
|Brandishing; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Closed
|CCSO21-1740
|10/23/2021
|No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04926
|10/23/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04925
|10/23/2021
|Information Report
|Open