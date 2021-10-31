OPINION: Jeff Webb - Supply Chain Problems Need Less Government, Not More, to Solve

During the latter part of the 20th Century, Americans became accustomed to hearing stories of shortages of basic items in the Soviet Union. The metaphor of “waiting in line for bread” came to signify anything where a state-managed effort led to the inefficient and ineffective distribution of consumer goods and services. The state-generated supply chain problems were the butt of jokes for comedians everywhere.

Well, “bread lines” have now officially arrived in America and nobody is laughing. The middle class and the poor have especially lost their sense of humor over the supply chain disruptions that have led to shortages and higher prices being found everywhere from the grocery store shelves to the provision of medical supplies. Nothing is funny about shelves, wallets, and medicine cabinets all emptying out simultaneously.

Webb is co-publisher, and executive news editor of Human Events.