OPINION: Jeff Webb - Supply Chain Problems Need Less Government, Not More, to Solve
Well, “bread lines” have now officially arrived in America and nobody is laughing. The middle class and the poor have especially lost their sense of humor over the supply chain disruptions that have led to shortages and higher prices being found everywhere from the grocery store shelves to the provision of medical supplies. Nothing is funny about shelves, wallets, and medicine cabinets all emptying out simultaneously.
Read more at Human Events.
Webb is co-publisher, and executive news editor of Human Events.