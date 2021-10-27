Board of Governors May Name New MU President at Thursday Meeting

The Marshall University Board of Governors will meet Thursday. At the meeting they are expected to select Bernard Arulanandam, Bret Danilowicz, Robyn Hannigan, Kathy Johnson, or Brad D Smith as the university's next president.

The candidates have toured the university's campuses, participated in meet and greets, and have been individually interviewed by the Board of Governors.

Their starting date is flexible, but current president Jerome A. Gilbert steps when his contract expires this summer.

"Marshall has an excellent reputation and our presidency is an attractive position," Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said. "The response was even greater than we perhaps anticipated and we are thrilled with the quality of the pool."