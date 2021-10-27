Most read
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Oct. 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Rises Past High Point
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Wins; Alumni Band Debuts
- One Person Shot to Death Along 5th Avenue
- Marshall's Football Teams Airs it Out in UAB Win
- IMAGE GALLERY: Memphis Overwhelms Marshall
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
Board of Governors May Name New MU President at Thursday Meeting
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - 01:29 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The candidates have toured the university's campuses, participated in meet and greets, and have been individually interviewed by the Board of Governors.
Their starting date is flexible, but current president Jerome A. Gilbert steps when his contract expires this summer.
"Marshall has an excellent reputation and our presidency is an attractive position," Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said. "The response was even greater than we perhaps anticipated and we are thrilled with the quality of the pool."