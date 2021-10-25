Most read
"Dune" Brings in $40 Million at Boxoffice
Huntington native Brad Dourif played Piter De Vries in the 80's version.
"Halloween Kill" slashed up $14.5 million and Daniel Craig's "No Time to Die" took in $11.8 million. "Let There be Carnage" came in fourth with $9.1 million.
The weekend's second wide release, "Ron's Gone Wrong", sputtered with $7.1 million and fifth place.
Two horror thrillers --- "Antlers" and " Last Night in Soho" --- debut.
"Antlers" takes you to an isolated Oregon town Kerri Russell a middle-school teacher, and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.
"Soho" features an aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. Diana Rigg (from tv's "Avengers" detective icon) joins Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.