"Dune" Brings in $40 Million at Boxoffice

The hybrid (streamed day and date) release of "Dune" took first place at the boxoffice as sandworms blew in $40 million dollar weekend, which incidentally is the listed budget for the 1984 David Lynch directed version and $10 million dollars more in revenue than the original took in during its complete theatrical run.

Huntington native Brad Dourif played Piter De Vries in the 80's version.

"Halloween Kill" slashed up $14.5 million and Daniel Craig's "No Time to Die" took in $11.8 million. "Let There be Carnage" came in fourth with $9.1 million.

The weekend's second wide release, "Ron's Gone Wrong", sputtered with $7.1 million and fifth place.

Two horror thrillers --- "Antlers" and " Last Night in Soho" --- debut.

"Antlers" takes you to an isolated Oregon town Kerri Russell a middle-school teacher, and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

"Soho" features an aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. Diana Rigg (from tv's "Avengers" detective icon) joins Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.



