Council Approves Purchase of Five State-of-the-Art Police Vehicles

HUNTINGTON - In a brief meeting Monday, Huntington City Council approved changes to their parking board revenue and expenditure reporting protocols, approved a former council member to the board, and gave initial consent to the purchase of five new police cars with contemporary recording and emergency response technology.

Ordinance 0-22 passed on first reading, in an effort to bring the city's parking board into compliance with the city's regulations concerning revenue and expenditure reporting thresholds. City Attorney Scott Damron went to the dias to advocate for the revision of the current ordinance, in order to bring the Municipal Parking Board into better compliance with city policy, which requires all $25,000 expenditures to be approved in committee.

Also, Council approved appointed of former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler to the Board. Following her re-election in 2020, Wheeler, who briefly served as Council chair, announced her resignation in July due to moving outside District 4.

The most significant activity of the meeting was the series of unanimous motions in favor of police vehicle purchases and their customization. Councilman Bob Bailey moved and found unanimous support for the purchase by the City of five Ford All Wheel Drive police interceptors for $158,580

Interim Police Eric Corder spoke in favor of council resolutions R-73, R-74 and R-75. Motions by DuRon Jackson and Pat Jones passed unanimously to equip the new vehicles with dashcams and emergency systems.

Corder stated that HPD policy for the past five years under City Manger Hank Dial prioritized a rolling purchase policy of acquiring five new police tactical vehicles every year with full technical equipment. Approved spending for body camera type dashcams and contemporary emergency equipment from Watchguard and Rockyford Enterprises amounts to $79,550 which includes painting and custom logo designs for the five new cruisers.

The acquisition of the new vehicles has an additional benefit, Corder said.

"It's a huge morale booster to have reliable vehicles, new cars, with new cameras and new emergency systems guarantee a reliable vehicle, and that's a huge boost to morale."

In other business, Mayor Steve Williams reiterated the city's Halloween policy for 2021, confirming that Friday from 6-8 p.m. be "Trick or Treat" time, regardless of any other jurisdiction's timetable.

Also, Williams announced that November 3 is slated for a dry run of city salt trucks along five standard routes. The trucks have carried out Fall practice run rehearsals since 2014, he said.