Marshall University to host annual Health Science Research Day Oct. 29

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host its 33rd Annual Health Science Research Day on Friday, Oct. 29, at the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 Fifth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized and sponsored by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Health Science Research Day partners with the School of Pharmacy, the College of Health Professions and the College of Science to highlight original research and educational innovations. Participating students include undergraduates as well as graduate, medical, pharmacy, nursing, health professions and postdoctoral trainees in medicine, biomedical sciences, and clinical and translational sciences.

The daylong symposium features oral and poster presentations in the areas of clinical science, basic science, medical education and quality improvement. This year’s keynote will be delivered virtually by Jon Lorsch, Ph.D., director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), a division of the National Institutes of Health that supports more than 3,000 investigators and 5,000 research grants nationwide. Lorsch is a noted researcher with studies largely related to protein synthesis in eukaryotic organisms.