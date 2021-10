Trick or Treat in the City of Huntington is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 29. This includes the Westmoreland portion of Huntington, which is located in Wayne County.

The Cabell County Commission has set Trick or Treat for the unincorporated areas of Cabell County (Pea Ridge, Green Valley, Ona, Culloden, Salt Rock, etc.) from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Village of Barboursville has set its Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 29.