Pullman Nabs "Antlers," "Soho," "Mouthful of Air, and an Encore of "Quiet Place II"

"Antlers" takes you to an isolated Oregon town Kerri Russell a middle-school teacher, and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

"Soho" features an aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. Diana Rigg (from tv's "Avengers" detective icon) joins Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.

Julie Davis played by Amanda Seyfried writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, that trauma is brought to the fore, and with it, a crushing battle to survive.

ANTLERS R

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO R

A MOUTHFUL OF AIR R

DUNE PG-13

RON'S GONE WRONG PG

HALLOWEEN KILLS R

THE LAST DUEL R

NO TIME TO DIE PG-13

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE PG-13

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 PG

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS PG-13

CANDYMAN R

FREE GUY PG-13

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS PG-13

A QUIET PLACE PART II PG-13

THE SHINING (1980) R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 40 min.Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy MadiganScott CooperDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 56 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve KarlsenEdgar WrightDrama1 hr. 45 min.Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael GastonAmy KoppelmanSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, ZendayaDenis VilleneuveAnimation1 hr. 47 min.Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas BarbuscaAlessandro Carloni, J.P. VineHorror1 hr. 45 min.Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael HallDavid Gordon GreenDrama2 hr. 33 min.Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Marton Csokas, Ben AffleckRidley ScottAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 43 min.Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Lashana LynchCary Joji FukunagaAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Woody HarrelsonAndy SerkisAnimation1 hr. 33 min.Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader, Javon "Wanna" WaltonGreg Tiernan, Conrad VernonAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Tim Roth, Dallas Liu, Benedict Wong, Florian MunteanuDestin Daniel CrettonHorror1 hr. 31 min.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman DomingoNia DaCostaAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 55 min.Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika WaititiShawn LevySuspense/Thriller, Horror1 hr. 28 min.Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito OliveroAdam RobitelHorror, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 37 min.Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Angelina JordanJohn KrasinskiHALLOWEEN FLASHBACKDrama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 24 min.Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone, Joseph Turkel, Anne Jackson, Tony Burton, Lia BeldamStanley Kubrick