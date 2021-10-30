Marshall Health expands pediatric care in Teays Valley

Pediatric allergy and immunology, endocrinology, nephrology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics will outfit a new pediatric sub-specialty clinic on the second floor of Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

“The growth of these services is critical for our patients,” said Susan L. Flesher, M.D., professor and chair of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “In most cases, we’re talking about chronic conditions that require ongoing care and management that improve quality of life. The closer to home these services are, the less time our patients spend out of school traveling to and from doctors’ appointments.”

The new clinic includes the following existing specialty providers:

Marshall Pediatrics also added Beth Emrick, M.D., to its team of specialists. Emrick is a fellowship-trained, board-certified developmental-behavioral pediatrician. She specializes in diagnosing and treating ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, learning disorders and developmental delays. Emrick earned her medical degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, followed by residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia, and a fellowship at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio. Emrick is an associate professor of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics with subspecialty certification in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics.

Marshall Pediatrics has been caring for general pediatric patients, newborn through 18 years of age, in Teays Valley since 1997. Marshall Health - Teays Valley opened in 2017, bringing together Marshall Health services in cardiology, dermatology, internal medicine, lab/x-ray, mammography, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopaedics, and pediatrics.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-8901. For news and information about the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, follow us on Twitter @Marshall_Health, like us on Facebook or visit www.marshallhealth.org/services/pediatric-specialty-care-in-teays-valley.