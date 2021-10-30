Oct. 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, October 30, 2021 - 13:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1787 10/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1785 10/29/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-05013 10/29/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed
HPD21-05014 10/29/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1786 10/29/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1784 10/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05012 10/29/2021 Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official Closed
CCSO21-1783 10/29/2021 Forgery/Uttering Open
HPD21-05011 10/29/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
HPD21-05009 10/29/2021 Domestic Assault; Threatening communications by electronic device Open
HPD21-05010 10/29/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
AHPD21-05010 10/29/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
HPD21-05006 10/29/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05007 10/29/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-05008 10/29/2021 Assault Open
HPD21-05005 10/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-05002 10/29/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-05004 10/29/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05003 10/29/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05001 10/29/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04999 10/29/2021 Assault Open
CCSOC21-1782 10/29/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Open
