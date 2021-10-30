Most read
Oct. 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1787
|10/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1788
|10/29/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1785
|10/29/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-05013
|10/29/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed
|HPD21-05014
|10/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1786
|10/29/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1784
|10/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05012
|10/29/2021
|Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official
|Closed
|CCSO21-1783
|10/29/2021
|Forgery/Uttering
|Open
|HPD21-05011
|10/29/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-05009
|10/29/2021
|Domestic Assault; Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open
|HPD21-05010
|10/29/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|AHPD21-05010
|10/29/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|HPD21-05006
|10/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05007
|10/29/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-05008
|10/29/2021
|Assault
|Open
|HPD21-05005
|10/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-05002
|10/29/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05004
|10/29/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05003
|10/29/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1781
|10/29/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05001
|10/29/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04999
|10/29/2021
|Assault
|Open
|CCSOC21-1782
|10/29/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open