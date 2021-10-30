Most read
Board of Governors to meet for official vote on Sun Belt Conference
Saturday, October 30, 2021 - 19:38 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The university’s current president, Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president-elect Brad D. Smith, interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley and others met Friday to consider the conference decision. Monday’s meeting will be the final step in accepting the Sun Belt Conference’s invitation.
The virtual meeting will be streamed at https://livestream.com/marshallu