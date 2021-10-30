Board of Governors to meet for official vote on Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Board of Governors will meet virtually at 9 a.m., Monday, November 1, in an emergency called meeting to officially approve the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.

The university’s current president, Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president-elect Brad D. Smith, interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley and others met Friday to consider the conference decision. Monday’s meeting will be the final step in accepting the Sun Belt Conference’s invitation.

The virtual meeting will be streamed at https://livestream.com/marshallu