Live Streams of Marshall's Sun Belt Choice

 Sunday, October 31, 2021 - 19:50 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.-  Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet in a virtual emergency meeting at 9 a.m., Monday, November 1, to finalize the university’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.  The official vote follows a meeting Friday among key university decision makers.

 

Marshall will livestream the BOG meeting at https://livestream.com/marshallu

The live stream of the press conference follows at 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed here: www.marshall.edu/it/livestream. 