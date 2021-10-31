Cabell Schools Masking Requirement to be Tentatively Lifted beginning November 1

After revisions made to the state’s COVID-19 reporting map earlier today, Cabell County Schools officials are tentatively planning to relax the district’s masking requirement for all students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, November 1, 2021.





According to the updated West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (WVDHHR) COVID-19 map, Cabell County has moved into the agency’s “gold” category. Prior to the revision, the map had classified Cabell County as being “orange” for several days. Now, those days all reflect a “gold” status.



“To ensure we are consistenly out of the orange or red categories, we are pausing until Monday to tentatively lift the masking requirement,” says Cabell County Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe. “While we are pleased to see significant improvement, our community is not quite out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s infection and percent positivity rates continue to keep us teetering on re-entering the more dangerous “orange” category.



Dr. Saxe says he understands many are anxious for the district’s masking requirement to be lifted, and he and other district administrators are carefully monitoring the situation daily in partnership with local public health and medical officials.



“While we are announcing the tentative lifting of the masking requirement beginning next week, we are also strongly encouraging all members of our school community to continue protecting themselves and others by wearing a mask whenever possible.”



Superintendent Saxe says the district’s masking requirement, originally approved by the Cabell County Board of Education Thursday, September 2, 2021, will be reinstated immediately should the county reenter either the orange or red categories on WVDHHR’s COVID-19 reporting map. If the county should reenter one of those categories over the coming weekend, a phone announcement reinstating the masking requirement will be made by Sunday evening.