Former DEA officer named Huntington Police Chief

A man with 30 years of experience with The federal Drug Enforcement Unit (DEA) has been chosen as Huntington's next police chief. Karl Colder was named by Mayor Steve Williams and city Council.

Williams told council, "Colder has enough contacts throughout the country, throughout state government, federal government, he knows the land upon which we are operating right now here in Huntington, West Virginia. He is familiar with our city. He’s not an unfamiliar face.”

Colder who retired from federal law enforcement noted that a documentary about the city's dire drug problems inspired him to apply .

"I want to change the way Huntington is portrayed, Colder said.

He is the city's first black police chief.