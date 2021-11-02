Arena Goes 'Cashless' for Safety

According to a news release, “Fears over transmission of diseases have compelled consumers and businesses to rethink how they shop and pay. For the safety of our guests and employees, Mountain Health Arena is choosing clicks over cash to help reduce exposure. This will also help increase the fan experience while attending our events. The food and beverage lines wait will significantly decrease.” says Jenny Frazier, Marketing Manager for Mountain Health Arena.

“We have been continuing to find ways to enhance our fans involvement. From the moment they step foot on our newly renovated plaza to when they leave after the encore. We want everything to be in their interest and for them to see that we provide the best level of service in the Tri-State area.”