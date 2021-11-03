Cabell-Huntington Workers Set to Strike

Joyce Gibson, SEIU 1199 secretary/treasurer, released the following statement:

“Late Monday evening, workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital were given a last, best, and final offer from management. CHH has committed multiple unfair labor practice charges and continues to harass and threaten union members. This comes after months of negotiations with the executives at CHH, who have repeatedly made it clear that they value profits over workers and patients."

"This conflict comes after decades of successful contract negotiations with previous hospital administrations, but clearly these executives have decided that they will be prioritizing profits over care, staffing, retention, and dignity. They are paying contracted outside workers who are not invested in our community, rather than take care of their dedicated long-term employees. This is very unfortunate this hospital would refuse to invest into this community and their dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic taking care of you and your families, and now unable to take care of themselves.”

SEIU represents the CHH workers set to strike.