Cabell Schools Revert to Remote Learning Nov. 12 for Employee COVID Vaccine Clinic

A special clinic to provide vaccine boosters for Cabell County Schools employees will be conducted Friday, November 12 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Huntington High School. The day will be a Remote Learning Day for all students.

At the vaccine clinic, district employees may receive any of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine boosters or may receive either the first or second dose of the vaccines if they have not already completed the previous series. Flu shots will also be offered, and it is anticipated COVID-19 vaccinations for children of employees ages 5-11 will be provided as well, pending federal approval of the vaccine for this age group.

The clinic is being conducted in cooperation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Valley Health Systems and the West Virginia Department of Education.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our employees this extra layer of protection against the COVID-19 virus,” said Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent, in a press release. “Since the original vaccines were administered, we’ve seen a steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases and associated quarantines in our schools. With the addition of the vaccine boosters, as well as coming availability of vaccinations for children ages 5-11, we are hopeful we can begin putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.”

Saxe says district leaders determined it was best to move students to remote learning on the 12th to allow employees to be able to receive the vaccine while learning continues.

“We understand this Remote Learning Day may create some difficulty for parents and appreciate their patience,” adds Dr. Saxe. “We do believe the long-term benefit of having as many of our staff members as possible fully vaccinated will pay great dividends for our community in the long run.”

In addition to Friday’s Remote Learning Day, all Cabell County schools and offices will be closed the day before, Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.