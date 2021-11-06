GHPRD Hosting Nerf Wars Nov. 20

Huntington - Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District is excited to bring an exciting new event to the community this Fall. Come out and engage in some friendly competition during our inaugural Nerf Wars event.

Nerf Wars will take place on Saturday, November 20th at the Ritter Park Tennis Courts. Cost is $10 per participant with advance registration required. This event will consist of various team building games and a period of free play.

Event Schedule:

Ages 5-8: 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/nerf-wars-ages-5-8

Ages 9-12: 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.

https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/nerf-wars-ages-9-12

Ages 13-16: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/nerf-wars-ages-13-16

Ages 17+-4 p.m.-5 p.m.

https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/nerf-wars-ages-17

Participants must bring their own Nerf gun with their name on it. Nerf guns must use regular sized bullets, NOT Mega bullets. All ammunition will be provided. Required safety glasses will also be provided.

Space for this event is limited so don’t delay, register today at ticketspice.com.

For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.