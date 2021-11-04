Nov. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 09:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05107 11/03/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-05106 11/03/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CCSO21-1823 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1824 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05104 11/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
VHPD21-05103 11/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-05102 11/03/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-1825 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05101 11/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05105 11/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05099 11/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05100 11/03/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed
HPD21-05098 11/03/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
CCSO21-1822 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05097 11/03/2021 Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05096 11/03/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
MPD21-0358 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1821 11/03/2021 information report Closed
CCSO21-1820 11/03/2021   Open
HPD21-05094 11/03/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-05093 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0355 11/03/2021 Speeding; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1819 11/03/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-05091 11/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-05090 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-05095 11/03/2021 B & E Open
MPD21-0356 11/03/2021 Dogs to be on a Leash; Harboring a Vicious Dog Open
MPD21-0357 11/03/2021 Leash Law Open
HPD21-05089 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05092 11/03/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-05088 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05087 11/03/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; OBEDIENCE TO POLICE OFFICERS Closed
HPD21-05086 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CHPD21-05085 11/03/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-05085 11/03/2021 Deceased Person Open
PrevNext  