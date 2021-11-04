Nov. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-05107 11/03/2021 runaway juvenile Open

HPD21-05106 11/03/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed

CCSO21-1823 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1824 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-05104 11/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

VHPD21-05103 11/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

VHPD21-05102 11/03/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

CCSO21-1825 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-05101 11/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-05105 11/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-05099 11/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-05100 11/03/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed

HPD21-05098 11/03/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed

CCSO21-1822 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-05097 11/03/2021 Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed

HPD21-05096 11/03/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed

MPD21-0358 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1821 11/03/2021 information report Closed

CCSO21-1820 11/03/2021 Open

HPD21-05094 11/03/2021 runaway juvenile Closed

HPD21-05093 11/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

MPD21-0355 11/03/2021 Speeding; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

CCSO21-1819 11/03/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

HPD21-05091 11/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-05090 11/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

HPD21-05095 11/03/2021 B & E Open

MPD21-0356 11/03/2021 Dogs to be on a Leash; Harboring a Vicious Dog Open

MPD21-0357 11/03/2021 Leash Law Open

HPD21-05089 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-05092 11/03/2021 Deceased Person Closed

HPD21-05088 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-05087 11/03/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; OBEDIENCE TO POLICE OFFICERS Closed

HPD21-05086 11/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

CHPD21-05085 11/03/2021 Deceased Person Open