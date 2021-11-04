Most read
- Nov. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05107
|11/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-05106
|11/03/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CCSO21-1823
|11/03/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1824
|11/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05104
|11/03/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|VHPD21-05103
|11/03/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-05102
|11/03/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-1825
|11/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05101
|11/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05105
|11/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05099
|11/03/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05100
|11/03/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed
|HPD21-05098
|11/03/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|CCSO21-1822
|11/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05097
|11/03/2021
|Paraphernalia; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05096
|11/03/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|MPD21-0358
|11/03/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1821
|11/03/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1820
|11/03/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05094
|11/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-05093
|11/03/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0355
|11/03/2021
|Speeding; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1819
|11/03/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-05091
|11/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-05090
|11/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-05095
|11/03/2021
|B & E
|Open
|MPD21-0356
|11/03/2021
|Dogs to be on a Leash; Harboring a Vicious Dog
|Open
|MPD21-0357
|11/03/2021
|Leash Law
|Open
|HPD21-05089
|11/03/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05092
|11/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05088
|11/03/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05087
|11/03/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; OBEDIENCE TO POLICE OFFICERS
|Closed
|HPD21-05086
|11/03/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CHPD21-05085
|11/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05085
|11/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open