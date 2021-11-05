Marshall Hosting Senior Capstone Art Exhibitions and Foundations Review

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall University School of Art and Design has three upcoming exhibitions. “Retrospective Reflections” is going on Nov. 4-11, and “FO(U)R Others” is going on Nov. 15-18. Both of those are Senior Capstone exhibitions and will be in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center, 927 Third Ave. The Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall will present “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” from Nov. 17 to Dec. 3.

Senior Capstone exhibitions are created by students who are preparing to graduate, a culmination of their years of undergraduate study. They bring together a wide variety of work reflecting the diversity of interests and approaches characteristic of students in the School of Art and Design.

This year, Senior Capstone Exhibitions include some great examples of the power of graphic design, said Gallery Director Jamie Platt. “A common misconception is that there is a difference between graphic design and art. But the truth is designers use formal means (line, shape, value, color, and texture) to communicate concepts, just like painters, sculptors, and photographers do.”

“Retrospective Reflections” features the artwork of the following students:

• Aaron McCartney — “Reflective Memories”

• Mark Issac — “Graphic Learning”

• Shayna Ashcraft — “Turbidity”

• Julianna Geyer — “Subconscious Reinventions”

• Mel Rash — “Solving the Debt Crisis One Penny at a Time”

A virtual reception is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. It is free and open to all.

At the virtual receptions, the audience will see talks by each artist streamed live over Zoom. Pre-registration is required at https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/.

FO(U)R Others features the artwork of the following students:

• Peyton Dolin — “Retrospection”

• Kelly Cattler — “Awareness”

• Ralph May IV — “Experience”

• Derek Neal — “Perseverance”

The public is invited to attend the reception virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. It is free and open to all. A link to register can be found at www.marshall.edu/art-

galleries/announcements.

Participants who register for one reception are automatically registered for both.

Admission is free for all events. Masks must be worn inside the gallery regardless of vaccination status. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-696-7929 for more information.

Meanwhile, in the Birke Art Gallery, “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” will mark a moment of transition for art and design students who complete the Foundations Review process. Each semester a new cohort of students passes through the Foundations Experience. These students display the best examples of artwork made during this period of intensive skill acquisition.

Visitors to this exhibition will see examples of everything art students learn to do. There will be ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, and everything in between.

“Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” will be on view in the Birke Art Gallery from Nov. 17 to Dec. 3. The public is invited to a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m.