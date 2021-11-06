Heritage Farm Announces 2021 Christmas Village Dates

Huntington - Heritage Farm will be holding its annual Christmas Village celebration on the weekends of December 3rd and 10th.

The festivities will happen on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Activities include:

Purchase handcrafted gifts from artisans in the Artisan Center. Choose from gifts made by our basket weaver, spinner/weaver, tinsmith, and woodturner as well as honey and “bee” items from a local apiary.

Above the Artisan Center, purchase a cookie for your child to decorate in Heritage Hall.

A Live Nativity featuring Humphrey the camel will take place in the field by the blacksmith shop each evening at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30. The presentation of scripture and music is approximately 15 minutes in length.

Applebutter Inn hosts animated Christmas scenes. The church invites you to sit and enjoy the recorded music.

Follow Candy Cane Lane to find Frosty the Snowman and take a wagon ride to see more light displays. Tour the museums to learn of life in the 19th century. Progress, Transportation and Industry Museums are open.

Purchase hot dogs, hot chocolate, snacks at Vittles.

The Nature Center will be alive with “fireflies” and animals native to Appalachia.

Santa Claus will be in his sleigh in the Children’s Activity Museum. Take a picture of your children in front of the sleigh with Santa.

The 12 Days of Christmas display is on the way to Santa’s MakeShop. This display was painted by local artist, Larry Sumpter.

A miniature Christmas Village is on display in the cabin just beyond the 12 Days of Christmas display.

Your child can make an ornament in Santa’s MakeShop.

Tickets are limited and only available online at HeritageFarmMuseum.com.