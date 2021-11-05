Fifth annual Speakeasy Gala to benefit the Luke Lee Listening, Language and Learning Lab

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Luke Lee Listening, Language and Learning Lab (the “L”) is set to host its fifth annual Speakeasy Gala. The event’s yearly focus is to support and celebrate teaching deaf and hard-of-hearing children to listen and speak at the “L”. The fundraiser, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, will take place at Guyan Country Club.

At each Speakeasy Gala, guests relive the days of the “Roaring 20s” while dressing in flapper dresses and tuxedos. Participants will enjoy jazz music, a variety of silent auction items, a photo booth and delicious food and drinks by the Guyan Country Club.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Adam Van Horn, an otolaryngologist who recently joined Marshall Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeons. Van Horn completed a yearlong fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at the University of Michigan. His training makes him an expert in specialized areas such as complex airway construction, cochlear implantation, microtia reconstruction and pediatric tumors of the head and neck.

Jodi Cottrell is the program director for the “L.”

“We’re so excited about the opportunity to celebrate our facility and the children who grow and learn here,” Cottrell said.

General admission tickets are available for $100 and VIP tickets are available for $125 (includes two drink tickets). You can purchase tickets by e-mailing Cottrell at cottrellj@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-3455, and they’re available through midnight Sunday, Nov. 7.

The event annually accounts for almost $20,000 to help the “L” continue to provide services for deaf and hard-of-hearing children in West Virginia.