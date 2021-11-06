Two People Charged with Drug Felonies

Two people were arrested on felony charges following the execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue West early Thursday, Nov.

The Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the warrant at 1205 5th Ave. W. prior to 6 a.m. so that no children or staff were present at a nearby school.

Investigators found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and several firearms inside the residence. Brandy Barlock of Huntington and Sergio Washington of Michigan also were inside the residence when the search warrant was executed and were taken into custody

Barlock and Washington were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.