Huntington Council Meets Monday, Nov. 8
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 1659 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD
Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $100,00.00
Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones
7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $15,000.00
Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson
8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-25 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING SECTION 141.05A FOR THE PURPOSE OF CREATING THE POSITION OF DEPUTY CHIEF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling
9. Resolution re: #2021-R-77 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH TWO (2) NEW TRUCKS WITH SNOW PLOWS AND SALT SPREADERS
Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey
10. Resolution re: #2021-R-78 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ROOF REPLACEMENT OF #10 FIRE STATION
Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey
11. Resolution re: #2021-R-79 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN PATRICK TURNER TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD
Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson
12. Good & Welfare
13. Adjournment