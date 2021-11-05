Huntington Council Meets Monday, Nov. 8

Below, is the agenda for Monday’s regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourt Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 1659 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $100,00.00

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $15,000.00

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-25 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING SECTION 141.05A FOR THE PURPOSE OF CREATING THE POSITION OF DEPUTY CHIEF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-77 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH TWO (2) NEW TRUCKS WITH SNOW PLOWS AND SALT SPREADERS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-78 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ROOF REPLACEMENT OF #10 FIRE STATION

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-79 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN PATRICK TURNER TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment