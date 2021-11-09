Council Creates Deputy Police Chief Position; Watkins Eyed for Post

Watkins

Huntington - A week after it gave the nod to a new police chief, Huntington City Council created a position of deputy chief.

Sponsored by council member Sarah Walling, the ordinance would create a new permanent position of Deputy Chief of Police and is specifically intended to include Lieutenant Phil Watkins, a 22 year HPD veteran in a new leadership structure with Chief Carl Colder. Watkins had been a finalist in the recent police chief search, and he will serve as a supervisor of the department with the understanding that Chief Colder, a former regional DEA head, will work on larger interagency and strategic management issues. Mayor Williams supported the new co-leadership plan stating that while chief Colder "lifts our capacity to draw upon broad resources," the coordinated oversight by Colder and Watkins will improve "rank and file buy-in and productivity." Council member DuRon Jackson pointed out the benefits of having "an outside and an inside" leader and agreed that the set-up would ease the management of local officers under relatively new- to-Huntington Chief Colder. "People were pushing for Lieutenant Watkins as Chief, and this will help us bridge the gap." he said. Council member Bob Bailey enthusiastically supported the new position ordinance, saying he thanked Mayor Williams for "wisdom and foresight for selecting Colder and Watkins." The mayor noted that the F.O.P. had signalled support for the new leadership structure by amending the language of their union documents to place the position of Chief and Deputy Chief "outside of the bargaining unit." Williams stated that the deputy chief, a seasoned Huntington detective and veteran police officer, would bring institutional knowledge to the role. "Watkins is clearly qualified, and the two will be able to mesh, and this is good for the city." When asked about the wisdom of creating a permanent position of Deputy Chief for the current situation, City Manager Hank Dial pointed out "we are just one ordinance vote from removing the position, if it is not needed in the future. Also, State law says that the mayor is not required to fill the position." To be outside of the Civil Service and F.O.P. union bargaining unit class, the new deputy chief position must be created by ordinance and approved by a council vote. As deputy chief, Lieutenant Watkins will be at the Professional 27 pay grade, and this will technically create the opportunity for hiring a new officer in the department -- although many positions are currently unfilled, the Mayor said. A sworn officer for the Huntington Police Department for 22 years, Watkins served as Assistant Commander of Criminal Investigations Bureau, managing three detective units responsible for investigating violent crimes, family, juvenile, sexual assault and property crimes. He also served as Assistant Commander of Administration Bureau from July 2017 to March 2020. In other items, the council approved the purchase two new Ford 550's to be specially customized with 100 inch steel snow plows and salt spreaders, for $87,000 a piece, Fire Station #10 on Washington Blvd near Route 60 was allotted funding for a new rubber (non-asphalt) roof under the advisement of Fire Department Chief Jan Rader, and Steven Patrick Turner, a local attorney and volunteer coach, was appointed to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. Agenda item six passed on first reading, allocating $100,000 to renovate existing homes and demolish dilapidated houses. The West Virginia Housing Development funds will leverage an additional $600,000 in grant funding, city officials said. A related motion approved another $15,000 for the city housing director to receive formal certification in order to teach new homeowners about property tax and housing equity issues. Three regional ATT executives were presented with a "Partners for Progress" award for donating over $120,000 to the Huntington 150th anniversary celebration funds, $32,000 towards demolition of abandoned structures, $11,000 for new fire station bedding and other recent charitable gifts. Council member and USMC veteran Bob Bailey urged the public to participate in Huntington's annual Veterans' Day event at the memorial arch in Ritter Park Thursday at 11 am.