Giant Red Dog Hopes to Bark Up Family Friendly Audience; After 9 p.m. Shows Return

When the COVID crisis started, cinemas juggled and cut times slowly returning to normalcy. Marquee Pullman still has its early afternoon times only on Sat/Sun, but the after 9 p.m . shows have returned. They were limited to weekends.

A red dog that's larger and more goofy than the most overly friendly Irish Setter goes for box office beef. The film has been often moved by Paramount due to the risky COVID and post- COVID attendance. The studio finally decided to unleash the dog after "Eternals, "No Time to Die," "Dune" have slithered up impressive outings.

Hot on the heels of CNN's documentary, "Diane" comes "Spencer" with Kristen Stewart attracting praise for her portrayal of the princess.

Family/Animation1 hr. 36 min.Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, John CleeseWalt BeckerAction/Adventure, Drama2 hr. 37 min.Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Angelina JolieChloé ZhaoDrama1 hr. 51 min.Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean HarrisPablo LarraínHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 40 min.Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy MadiganScott CooperDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 56 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve KarlsenEdgar WrightSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, ZendayaDenis VilleneuveComedy/Drama1 hr. 48 min.Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Mathieu AmalricWes AndersonAnimation1 hr. 47 min.Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas BarbuscaAlessandro Carloni, J.P. VineHorror1 hr. 45 min.Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael HallDavid Gordon GreenAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 43 min.Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Lashana LynchCary Joji FukunagaAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Woody HarrelsonAndy SerkisAnimation1 hr. 33 min.Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader, Javon "Wanna" WaltonGreg Tiernan, Conrad VernonHorror1 hr. 31 min.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman DomingoNia DaCostaAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 55 min.Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika WaititiShawn Levy