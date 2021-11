WV Marquee Nov. 11 -17 Daily Times with Afterlife Premiere

LOVE ACTUALLY

Much-loved romantic comedy that has become a modern holiday classic. London during the Christmas season is the setting for varied plotlines, all of them with love as their theme. First-rate ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Bill Nighy as a jaded rock star with a mischievous wit. (“Despite all my complaining, we have had a wonderful life!”) Rated R

FRENCH DISPATCH

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

SPENCER

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Through rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

CLIFFORD

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

BECKLEY WV

Marquee Galleria

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 2:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30



Antlers (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15

Sun: 1:15, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15



My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50 PM

Sun - Thu: 12:50 PM



My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 9:30 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Dune (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Sat: 7:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Wed: 12:10 PM

Thu: 12:00 PM



The French Dispatch (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:05, 3:55, 6:30, 9:05



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Love Actually (R) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

TRIADELPHIA WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 2:00, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:30, 2:00, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30



Antlers (R)

Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Last Night in Soho (R)

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Dune (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Halloween Kills (R)

Fri - Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15



No Time To Die (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG)

Fri - Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00



Free Guy (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Wed & Thu: 12:50 PM



Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Love Actually (R) FBC21

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:30

Sat: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30

Sun: 12:30, 4:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:30



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:30, 7:20

Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Sun: 12:10, 3:30

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05

Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 2:00, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30



Spencer (R) Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Thu: 9:10 PM



Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Wed: 4:10, 9:40

Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Last Night in Soho (R) Bloody Images; Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Material; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:30, 7:20

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 7:20



The French Dispatch (R) Graphic Nudity; Language; Sexual References; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:10, 9:45



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Thu: 3:10 PM



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:40

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:20, 7:20, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Wed: 7:20, 9:50

Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Love Actually (R) FBC21; Language; Nudity; Sexuality

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

CHARLESTON, WV

NARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:10, 7:00



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 2:00, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00

Thu: 12:30, 2:00, 5:30, 9:00



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:25



Antlers (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Dune (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Thu: 12:10 PM



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 3:10

Sat: 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 9:45 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Wed: 12:10, 9:45

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:05, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Love Actually (R) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

WYTHEVILLE VA

WYTHEVILLE 8

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 2:00, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00



Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:15, 7:10, 9:50



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Wed: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 9:45

Thu: 1:30, 9:45



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

imes Nov 12