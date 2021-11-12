Most read
Nov. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CHPD21-05246
|11/11/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05246
|11/11/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1895
|11/11/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1896
|11/11/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05244
|11/11/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|CCSO21-1894
|11/11/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05245
|11/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05243
|11/11/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-05242
|11/11/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|HPD21-05241
|11/11/2021
|Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|IHPD21-05240
|11/11/2021
|Open
|CCSOj21-1893
|11/11/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05239
|11/11/2021
|Battery
|Open
|IHPD21-05238
|11/11/2021
|Open
|IHPD21-05237
|11/11/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05236
|11/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-05234
|11/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|CHPD21-05233
|11/11/2021
|Penalty for Threats to Kidnap or Demand Ransom
|Open
|HPD21-05233
|11/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-05235
|11/11/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1892
|11/11/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05231
|11/11/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05232
|11/11/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1891
|11/11/2021
|Expired Registration; No Proof Insurance; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a); Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-05230
|11/11/2021
|Battery; Petit Larceny
|Closed