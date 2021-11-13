Most read
LEGAL: A Shuttered W. Va. Pharmacy Shows the DEA's Role in Escalating America's Overdose Crisis
If we consider this a public health crisis (and certainly the politicians of both parties do), one would think the easy availability of drugs that would help treat people with opioid addictions would be a high priority among public health officials. But as Kaiser Health News, an independent affiliate of the Kaiser Family Foundation, reports this week, instead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been taking aim at pharmacies offering them, in part because they think drug addicts are turning to them.
It's a sadly predictable outcome of the drug war. Kaiser reports that the DEA targeted a West Virginia pharmacy operated by Martin Njoku in Fayette County. Njoku began dispensing the drug buprenorphine, often sold under the name Suboxone or Subutex, to customers starting in 2016.
