Nov. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, November 13, 2021 - 08:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05262 11/12/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
CCSO21-1906 11/12/2021   Closed
HPD21-05260 11/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1905 11/12/2021   Open
HPD21-05261 11/12/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-1904 11/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05258 11/12/2021 Harrasing/Threatening Phone Calls Open
CCSO21-1903 11/12/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05259 11/12/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-05257 11/12/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0372 11/12/2021 Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-05255 11/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1902 11/12/2021   Closed
HPD21-05254 11/12/2021 Assault Open
HPD21-05256 11/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1900 11/12/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05252 11/12/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05253 11/12/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05251 11/12/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-1899 11/12/2021 Counterfeiting Open
HPD21-05250 11/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
MPD21-0371 11/12/2021   Open
HPD21-05249 11/12/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05248 11/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1897 11/12/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-05247 11/11/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED Closed
MPD21-0370 11/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed