Nov. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05262
|11/12/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|CCSO21-1906
|11/12/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05260
|11/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1905
|11/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05261
|11/12/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1904
|11/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05258
|11/12/2021
|Harrasing/Threatening Phone Calls
|Open
|CCSO21-1903
|11/12/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05259
|11/12/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05257
|11/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0372
|11/12/2021
|Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-05255
|11/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1902
|11/12/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05254
|11/12/2021
|Assault
|Open
|HPD21-05256
|11/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1900
|11/12/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05252
|11/12/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05253
|11/12/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05251
|11/12/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1899
|11/12/2021
|Counterfeiting
|Open
|HPD21-05250
|11/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0371
|11/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05249
|11/12/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05248
|11/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1897
|11/12/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-05247
|11/11/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED
|Closed
|MPD21-0370
|11/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed