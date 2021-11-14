Most read
Nov. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1913
|11/13/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05274
|11/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05275
|11/13/2021
|TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Open
|CCSO21-1912
|11/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05273
|11/13/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05272
|11/13/2021
|Improper Registration; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL (Misc); VEHICLE SECURITY.
|Closed
|HPD21-05271
|11/13/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05270
|11/13/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|CCSO21-1910
|11/13/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1911
|11/13/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05268
|11/13/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CHPD21-05269
|11/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05269
|11/13/2021
|First and Second Degree Murder
|Open
|CCSO21-1909
|11/13/2021
|recovered stolen auto
|Closed
|HPD21-05267
|11/13/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1908
|11/13/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05265
|11/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05266
|11/13/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05264
|11/13/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury
|Open
|CCSO21-1907
|11/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05263
|11/12/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open