Nov. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, November 14, 2021 - 10:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1913 11/13/2021   Closed
HPD21-05274 11/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05275 11/13/2021 TOWING REQUIREMENTS Open
CCSO21-1912 11/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05273 11/13/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05272 11/13/2021 Improper Registration; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL (Misc); VEHICLE SECURITY. Closed
HPD21-05271 11/13/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05270 11/13/2021 Found Property Open
CCSO21-1910 11/13/2021   Closed
CCSO21-1911 11/13/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05268 11/13/2021 Information Report Closed
CHPD21-05269 11/13/2021   Open
HPD21-05269 11/13/2021 First and Second Degree Murder Open
CCSO21-1909 11/13/2021 recovered stolen auto Closed
HPD21-05267 11/13/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-1908 11/13/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05265 11/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05266 11/13/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-05264 11/13/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury Open
CCSO21-1907 11/12/2021   Open
HPD21-05263 11/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open