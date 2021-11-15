Most read
Nov. 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|MPD21-0373
|11/14/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense
|Closed
|VHPD21-05285
|11/14/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-05286
|11/14/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05284
|11/14/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-05282
|11/14/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident
|Closed
|HPD21-05281
|11/14/2021
|Forgery/Uttering
|Open
|CCSO21-1915
|11/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05279
|11/14/2021
|DUI greater than .150
|Closed
|CCSO21-1914
|11/14/2021
|No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-05278
|11/13/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05277
|11/13/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05276
|11/13/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed