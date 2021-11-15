Nov. 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, November 15, 2021 - 07:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

MPD21-0373 11/14/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense Closed
VHPD21-05285 11/14/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-05286 11/14/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05284 11/14/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-05282 11/14/2021 Falsely reporting an emergency incident Closed
HPD21-05281 11/14/2021 Forgery/Uttering Open
CCSO21-1915 11/14/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05279 11/14/2021 DUI greater than .150 Closed
CCSO21-1914 11/14/2021 No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-05278 11/13/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05277 11/13/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05276 11/13/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed