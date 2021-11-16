Marshall School of Theatre and Dance to present Decision Height

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present Decision Height, a World War II drama by Meredith Dayna Levy, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 17-20, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A matinee will also be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

This play tells the story of a group of women who served as Airforce Service Pilots during World War II and the bonds they formed through their triumphs and defeats, while highlighting the role women played in defeating Axis powers.

“Decision Height is a story about overcoming obstacles,” said Chelsey Lilly, a senior in Marshall’s Theatre program who is stage manager and intimacy coordinator for the production. “The women in this story set out to prove, ‘Yes I can,’ not just to society but to themselves. With their joint mission, they develop a true sisterhood that is inspiring to everyone.”

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 for Marshall faculty and staff; and free for Marshall students admitted with a valid ID.

Masks are required for those who attend the performances. For ticket information, call 304-696-278.