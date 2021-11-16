Iconic Classic-Rock Band America to hit Keith-Albee Stage During 50th Anniversary Tour

Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Network Presents the Grammy Award-Winning Band America . The year 2020 marked 50 years of making music and thrilling audiences for this perennial classic rock favorite and will return to stage to finish out their 50th Anniversary Tour cut short by Covid-19 pandemic. America will rock the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, at 7:30 pm.

Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960’s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song, “A Horse With No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their tireless sound.

America has amassed six-certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their greatest hits collection, History, hitting 4 million plus in sales. Their widely renowned singles – including Sister Golden Hair, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Don’t Cross the River, Tin Man and Lonely People – were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

By the mid-70s, inter-band conflicts combined with an exhaustive touring and recording schedule exacted its toll on the group. With Peek's departure from the fold in 1977, Gerry Beckley & Dewey Bunnell rose to the challenge and carried on as a duo. Shifts in sound and direction, changes in producers and managers, and a renewed dedication to the craft of songwriting helped rocket America to the upper reaches of the pop charts in 1982 with their smash single, "You Can Do Magic." During this tumultuous time in their career, Beckley and Bunnell immersed themselves in their craft, infusing a newfound maturity into their rich body of work.

America continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America’s audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group’s enduring appeal. America earned their stripes as musical soldiers on the battlefield amidst the chaos of the 1970’s. Once again, they come together after a time of disruption in the world to bring audiences their timeless sound.

Tickets for America are $76.49/87.45/98.42/109.39. To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artist Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University’s campus anytime Monday through Friday 12-4 PM.