Nov. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1949
|11/17/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05338
|11/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05337
|11/17/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS
|Closed
|VHPD21-05336
|11/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05334
|11/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05335
|11/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05333
|11/17/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1948
|11/17/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1946
|11/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1947
|11/17/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05330
|11/17/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05331
|11/17/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05332
|11/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05329
|11/17/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05328
|11/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05327
|11/17/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|CCSO21-1942
|11/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-05326
|11/17/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1943
|11/17/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1945
|11/17/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05325
|11/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|MPD21-0375
|11/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI Third Offense
|Open
|HPD21-05324
|11/16/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed