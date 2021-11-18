Nov. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 10:05

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1949 11/17/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05338 11/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05337 11/17/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed
VHPD21-05336 11/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05334 11/17/2021   Open
HPD21-05335 11/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05333 11/17/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1948 11/17/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
CCSO21-1946 11/17/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSOj21-1947 11/17/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05330 11/17/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05331 11/17/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-05332 11/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05329 11/17/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05328 11/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05327 11/17/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
CCSO21-1942 11/17/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-05326 11/17/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-1943 11/17/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-1945 11/17/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-05325 11/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
MPD21-0375 11/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI Third Offense Open
HPD21-05324 11/16/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed