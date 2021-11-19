WV Marquee Cinemas Times

Afterlife and King Richard debut this weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday Encanto, House of Gucci and Resident Evil Racoon City are added to the schedule.

Encanto

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto," Mirabel - the only ordinary member of her extraordinary family - discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family's last hope.

House of Gucci

When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.





Resident Evil: Racoon City

Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland - with great evil brewing below the surface.





GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.





King Richard

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.





Friday Nov 19- Thursday Nov

BECKLEY, WV

Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 3:00, 6:30

Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:30, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:40, 9:10, 9:30, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R) Reserved

Fri - Sun: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15

Mon & Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 9:15



The French Dispatch (R) Reserved

Fri: 11:50 AM, 2:30

Sat: 8:35 PM

Mon: 8:35 PM

Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:30



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 8:50



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 1:05, 3:55, 6:30, 9:05



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:45



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:00, 9:50

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon: 12:00, 2:20, 9:50

Tue: 12:00, 9:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:35



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:40

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Encanto (PG) No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci () No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) No Passes Allowed

Tue: 3:00, 6:30

Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50



King Richard (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R)

Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Last Night in Soho (R)

Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat: 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Dune (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



No Time To Die (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary ()

Sat & Sun: 3:30, 7:40



Free Guy (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 12:50 PM



Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 12:10, 3:10

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sat - Mon: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Tue: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Sat - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri: 4:00, 7:30

Sat - Mon: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30

Tue: 3:00, 6:30

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman

Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci () Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 3:00, 6:30

Wed & Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Mon: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Tue: 4:40 PM



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri: 4:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:30



Spencer (R) Language

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Mon: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Tue: 3:20, 9:10



Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Last Night in Soho (R) Bloody Images; Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Material; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:30, 7:20

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 7:20



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Mon: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Tue: 9:45 PM



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:40

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Mild Language; Some Scary Moments

Sun: 3:30, 7:40

Wed: 3:30, 7:40



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

CHARLESTON, WV

Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 3:00, 6:30

Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:50, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:40, 9:40



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10

Tue: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50, 9:10



King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05, 8:25

Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 3:40, 4:30, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R) Reserved

Fri: 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 9:40 PM

Sun & Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Tue: 1:10, 9:40



Dune (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:40

Wytheville,VA

Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 6:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci () Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30

Tue: 12:00, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Fri - Mon: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:30

Tue: 1:20, 3:25, 9:30



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Tue: 1:00, 4:00



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45