WV Marquee Cinemas Times
Encanto
In Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto," Mirabel - the only ordinary member of her extraordinary family - discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family's last hope.
House of Gucci
When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.
Resident Evil: Racoon City
Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland - with great evil brewing below the surface.
GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
King Richard
Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.
Friday Nov 19- Thursday Nov
BECKLEY, WV
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 7:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 3:00, 6:30
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:30, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:40, 9:10, 9:30, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R) Reserved
Fri - Sun: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15
Mon & Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 9:15
The French Dispatch (R) Reserved
Fri: 11:50 AM, 2:30
Sat: 8:35 PM
Mon: 8:35 PM
Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:30
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 8:50
Halloween Kills (R) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 1:05, 3:55, 6:30, 9:05
No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:45
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri: 12:00, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 12:00, 9:50
Sun: 12:00 PM
Mon: 12:00, 2:20, 9:50
Tue: 12:00, 9:50
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:35
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:40
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Encanto (PG) No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci () No Passes Allowed
Tue: 7:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) No Passes Allowed
Tue: 3:00, 6:30
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50
King Richard (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Eternals (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R)
Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Last Night in Soho (R)
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45
Sat: 6:40, 9:45
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45
Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Dune (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)
Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
No Time To Die (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary ()
Sat & Sun: 3:30, 7:40
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Tue: 12:50 PM
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat & Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Tue: 12:10, 3:10
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sat - Mon: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Tue: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri: 4:00, 7:30
Sat - Mon: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Tue: 3:00, 6:30
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci () Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 7:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 3:00, 6:30
Wed & Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Mon: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Tue: 4:40 PM
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri: 4:00, 7:30
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:30
Spencer (R) Language
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Mon: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Tue: 3:20, 9:10
Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Last Night in Soho (R) Bloody Images; Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Material; Sexual Content; Violence
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45
Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:30, 7:20
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Mon & Tue: 3:30, 7:20
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Mon: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Tue: 9:45 PM
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:40
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:40
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 12:20 PM
Mon & Tue: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Mild Language; Some Scary Moments
Sun: 3:30, 7:40
Wed: 3:30, 7:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
CHARLESTON, WV
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 7:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 3:00, 6:30
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:50, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:40, 9:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Mon: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10
Tue: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50, 9:10
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Mon: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 6:00, 7:05, 8:25
Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:10, 3:40, 4:30, 7:05
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R) Reserved
Fri: 7:10, 9:40
Sat: 9:40 PM
Sun & Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Tue: 1:10, 9:40
Dune (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary () Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:40
Wytheville,VA
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 6:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci () Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 7:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Mon: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Tue: 12:00, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R) Contains Photosensitive Content; Disturbing Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence
Fri - Mon: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:30
Tue: 1:20, 3:25, 9:30
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Tue: 1:00, 4:00
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45