Marshall Health coordinating free, confidential HIV testing on World AIDS Day Dec. 1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health , in collaboration with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD), Harmony House and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR), will offer free and confidential HIV testing Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the health department at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington. Free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for those participating in the HIV screening.

“Increased testing, education and resources for those with positive tests and community prevention are vital to decreasing the spread of HIV,” said Jessica Ford, D.O., pediatric hospitalist fellow at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The testing and vaccines are free and quick; insurance will not be billed. No appointments are necessary. There is no age restriction for the confidential HIV tests (parental consent is not required by law). Parental consent is required for those younger than 18 years of age for flu and COVID vaccines. Free TTA bus transportation to the health department is available and swag bags will be distributed while supplies last.

HIV is a virus that can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. HIV is preventable and those at high risk may benefit from taking medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. HIV/AIDS cannot be cured, but it can be treated. Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven people with HIV in the U.S. do not know that they are infected.