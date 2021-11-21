Most read
Two Arrested on Drug Charges
The Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the warrant at 1205 5th Ave. W. prior to 6 a.m. so that no children or staff were present at a nearby school.
Investigators found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and several firearms inside the residence. Brandy Barlock of Huntington and Sergio Washington of Michigan also were inside the residence when the search warrant was executed and were taken into custody.
Barlock and Washington were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.