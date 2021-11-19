Nov. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, November 19, 2021 - 07:20

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05357 11/18/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-05358 11/18/2021 Battery; Unlawful restraint Open
MPD21-0377 11/18/2021 Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Expired Registration; No Insurance Closed
HPD21-05359 11/18/2021   Closed
AHPD21-05356 11/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-05356 11/18/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Tresspassing Closed
MPD21-0376 11/18/2021   Open
HPD21-05354 11/18/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-05353 11/18/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-05355 11/18/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-05352 11/18/2021   Open
HPD21-05351 11/18/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-05350 11/18/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1954 11/18/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05349 11/18/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSOj21-1953 11/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-05348 11/18/2021 Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1952 11/18/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-05346 11/18/2021 Identity Theft Closed
CCSO21-1951 11/18/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05344 11/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
VHPD21-05345 11/18/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
CCSO21-1950 11/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-05343 11/18/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05342 11/18/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05341 11/18/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed
HPD21-05339 11/17/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-05340 11/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed