Nov. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05357
|11/18/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05358
|11/18/2021
|Battery; Unlawful restraint
|Open
|MPD21-0377
|11/18/2021
|Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Expired Registration; No Insurance
|Closed
|HPD21-05359
|11/18/2021
|Closed
|AHPD21-05356
|11/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05356
|11/18/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Tresspassing
|Closed
|MPD21-0376
|11/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05354
|11/18/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05353
|11/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-05355
|11/18/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-05352
|11/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05351
|11/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-05350
|11/18/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1954
|11/18/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05349
|11/18/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1953
|11/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05348
|11/18/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1952
|11/18/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05346
|11/18/2021
|Identity Theft
|Closed
|CCSO21-1951
|11/18/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05344
|11/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|VHPD21-05345
|11/18/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|CCSO21-1950
|11/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05343
|11/18/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05342
|11/18/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05341
|11/18/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed
|HPD21-05339
|11/17/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-05340
|11/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed